Solskjaer: Van de Beek has the attributes needed to succeed with us

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek - his first signing of the summer - has all the technical attributes and the personality required to succeed with the Red Devils.

United announced the signing of the 23-year-old Dutch international from Ajax Amsterdam this morning (Singapore time) for £35 million (S$63.8m), plus £5m in add-ons. The box-to-box midfielder penned a five-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

Solskjaer expressed confidence in van de Beek's abilities, telling the club website: "His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position.

"Donny's performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him."

Van de Beek, who played a key role as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, said: "I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history.

"I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.

"I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

"Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return."

Van de Beek, who racked up 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 games last season before the Eredivisie was curtailed, added that he is hoping to learn from some of the best midfielders in the world, referring to the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The EPL season kicks off on Sept 12, but United begin their campaign against Crystal Palace at home on Sept 19.