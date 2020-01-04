Solskjaer: Van Persie has no right to criticise my managerial style

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was deemed too nice by Robin van Persie.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at former Red Devils striker Robin van Persie for saying that the Norwegian is too nice.

"When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy," van Persie told BT Sport following United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

"I would like to see him a bit more mean at times, just be angry.

"I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile."

Solskjaer, however, has defended his managerial methods.

“I don’t know Robin and Robin doesn’t know me,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday.

“He probably doesn’t have a right to criticise my management style and I won’t change. That’s definite.

“He took my No. 20 and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me as well."