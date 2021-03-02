Solskjaer wants goals from United attackers; rages at penalty talk

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his team's defensive display in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) English Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea, but said his attacking players have room for improvement.

Solskjaer's side have scored the most goals in the league this season (53), but the Norwegian expects more quality from his side, who are second in the table with 50 points, 12 behind leaders Manchester City.

"We're not scoring enough goals," Solskjaer said.

"It's another good clean sheet, but the next step for this team is to win these games and score a goal. In these so-called big games, we've kept some great clean sheets, great defending, energy and attitude.

"The lads have done absolutely everything right defensively. Attacking-wise, we need that little bit of quality but that will come."

A major talking point of the drab affair at Stamford Bridge was that of referee Stuart Attwell's decision not to award a penalty for a handball by Callum Hudson-Odoi despite being asked to review the incident by VAR in the first half.

Solskjaer opined that United are being negatively influenced by opposition managers.

The Red Devils have been awarded 22 penalties in the EPL since the start of last season, four more than any other club, which led Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to question why their sides failed to get the same treatment from officials.

"It's all these outside influences. That's influencing referees," said an unusually irate Solskjaer, who also accused Chelsea of doing the same through a pre-match article on United's captain Harry Maguire on the club's website.

"There is loads of talk about us getting penalties when there is no doubt about it and today we should've had a penalty, that's clear."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel disagreed, saying: "How can this be a VAR intervention?

"The player in red plays the ball with the hand and then we are checking for a penalty?

"I've seen it on the iPad, I don't understand why the referee has to check it, but I'm glad it was no penalty.

"That would make it even worse."