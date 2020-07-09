Solskjaer wary of threat from Villa skipper Jack Grealish

ASTON VILLA v MAN UNITED

(Tomorrow, 3.15am, Singtel TV Ch 102 & StarHub TV Ch 227)

Manchester United must be wary of the threat posed by Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in their English Premier League clash at Villa Park tomorrow morning (Singapore time),said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Grealish, 24, scored a sensational goal in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in December and British media have strongly linked the English midfielder with a move to Old Trafford.

"I think the last game they caused us some problems, Grealish off the left and Anwar El Ghazi on the right," said Solskjaer during a virtual conference yesterday.

"Grealish scored a fantastic goal, there's been loads said about him and we need to be aware of him, if he's off the left, middle or right, he attracts players to him but there's not just one player in that Villa team, there are a lot of them."

Villa, who are four points from the safety zone, held champions Liverpool for 70 minutes before losing 2-0 at Anfield last Sunday.

United are fifth with 55 points, four behind fourth-placed Leicester with a game in hand. They are on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions after their 5-2 win over Bournemouth last weekend and Solskjaer has challenged his players to continue improving.

"As a footballer, you know you can't just pick out confidence from the fridge, you have to have it from every day in training and results matter," he said.

"The last 16 games gives us confidence but nowhere near what a Manchester United team should stride towards.

"If we focus on the next one and suddenly stood there with 16, that's what we've done and hopefully we can continue."

Bruno Fernandes's arrival in January has sparked United's resurgence and Solskjaer believes there is more to come from the Portuguese playmaker.

"I think it's gone both ways. Bruno has come into the club, seen how many good players there are and that we've helped him show his attributes as well," the United boss said.