Solskjaer: We should not even be considered title-chasers

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side cannot be considered title contenders, after they twice blew a lead to draw 3-3 with Everton at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

First-half goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes put United ahead, but sloppy defending allowed the visitors to get back on level terms through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez.

Scott McTominay fired Solskjaer's side into the lead in the 70th minute but they were stunned in stoppage time as Everton snatched a draw with the last kick of the game from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A win would have taken United level on points with leaders Manchester City, who have two games in hand before their clash with champions Liverpool this morning.

"We shouldn't even be considered as title-chasers," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"We've got to be better as a team and let's see where we end up. Going forward, we need to stop conceding easy goals.

"When it's in the last minute of added time, it's very disappointing. I wouldn't blame anyone on the goals, but we know we can defend better."

However, former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp disagreed with the Norwegian on United's title aspirations this season.

He said on Sky Sports: "Manchester United should be (talking about the title). This is a unique year; you're never going to get a better chance

"Liverpool have lost important players and are not at the same level they were last year.

"Manchester City are, of course, an incredible side, but they may still have a blip, they may get their doubts.

"Some of the players in this Manchester United team, they should be believing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be saying that as well... this is the year that anything is possible.

"This isn't a team of kids, they are a team full of experience, full of international players. The manager should be telling the players to believe they can do it. I was surprised he said that."

United legend Paul Scholes, meanwhile, said that his former club could end up ruing a "what if" season. He told Premier League Productions: "If you're talking about title hopes, it's a big blow...

"And again it's at home, dropping big games at home. I think they'll get to the end of the season and think 'what if?' because it's so many stupid points they've dropped at home.

"They've lost four games at home... It's looking like it's going to be a 'what if?' season for them."