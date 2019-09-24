Solskjaer won't have time to build another Class of 92, says Souness

Manchester United's demoralising 2-0 defeat by West Ham United on Sunday was a stark reminder of how far they have fallen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wrestles with how to turn around his side's fortunes.

Mistakes at the back, a desperate lack of midfield creativity and a worrying shortage of firepower up front have left the club well off the pace, just six games into the new English Premier League season.

The statistics do not make pretty reading for United fans. Since Solskjaer's honeymoon period came to an end in March, they have won just five out of 17 matches in all competitions.

After nine successive away victories under the Norwegian in all competitions, they have now gone nine without a win and are already 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Graeme Souness called Solskjaer's team "the worst group United have had in EPL history".

"I think Man United find themselves in a very difficult place. They've thrown a lot of money at it. Wherever they go to buy players, there's a premium because it's United," he said on Sky Sports.

Souness then insisted that time is not on Solskjaer's side.

He said: "If he's going to be the manager who introduces several young players and hopes they can replicate the Class of 92, it's never happened before in the history of football.

"United had the most unbelievable stroke of luck getting all those young players through at the same time. It's never happened before and it won't happen again in my lifetime."

Former United captain Roy Keane, who won multiple trophies under former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, said it was "scary how far they've fallen".

He said on Sky Sports: "They were lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters."

Solskjaer did his best to put on a brave front after the defeat, but United will need to bounce back quickly.