Solskjaer's Molde deal may have expired
Interim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his contract at Norwegian club Molde may have expired, paving the way for him to take charge permanently at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
He was loaned to United by Molde after Jose Mourinho was sacked last December.
Solskjaer had said previously that Molde's owners would support him if he stayed at United. "I think the contract has expired and that now I only have a contract with United," he told Norway's Fotballklubben podcast. - REUTERS
