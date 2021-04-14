Solskjaer’s son responds to Mourinho rant

The son of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on his father's spat with Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho after United's 3-1 English Premier League win last Sunday.

The row erupted when Solskjaer senior criticised Spurs attacker Son Heung-min for exaggerating a blow to the face.

United had a goal disallowed after Son appeared to be struck by Scott McTominay in the build-up, with Solskjaer saying afterwards that if his son, who plays for Kristiansund, went down the way the South Korean did, he wouldn't feed him.

That prompted an angry response from Mourinho, who said that Son's dad was a better father than Solskjaer, but Noah came to his father's defence in Tidens Krav, a local newspaper in Kristiansund.

"I always get fed, I can assure you of that," the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper with a smile, adding that his Norwegian teammates had teased him over the incident when he arrived for training on Monday, asking if he'd had breakfast.