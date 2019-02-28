Something special's on the way, Rodgers tells Foxes

Leicester City's new manager Brendan Rodgers has promised his players there are "special things on the horizon" after watching them beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Rodgers' appointment was confirmed an hour before kickoff, with the Northern Irishman replacing Claude Puel, who was sacked on Sunday after a seven-game winless run in all competitions.

The former Celtic boss was given a warm reception by Leicester's fans as he took his seat in the King Power Stadium and watched from the stands as Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy both scored for the Foxes.

"He spoke to the lads in the dressing room. He was proud of them and liked the spirit. He promised them there are special things on the horizon," said interim Leicester manager Mike Stowell.

"The atmosphere has been lifted with a win and with the new manager. I'm sure he'll bring a lot of good things and he's got a lot of staff with him. It's exciting times."

Leicester's first win since New Year's Day moved them up to 11th in the league table, just one point ahead of Bournemouth, who were scheduled to meet Arsenal this morning (Singapore time).

Rodgers, who returns to the EPL for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in 2015, will be in the Leicester dugout for Sunday's league trip to Watford.

The Foxes took just 10 minutes to go in front as Youri Tielemans played Gray into acres of space and he finished in style.

Gray was denied a second by Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan as the hosts showed plenty of attacking verve.

But just past the hour mark, Leicester went 2-0 up. James Maddison found Vardy and the England striker smashed a low shot past Ryan.

Brighton responded quickly though and reduced the deficit three minutes later as Davy Propper rifled a shot past Kasper Schmeichel after wrong-footing Tielemans.

But it was not enough for Chris Hughton's side whose winless run in the EPL has stretched to seven matches.

Rodgers, who was introduced to the crowd from his place in the directors box before kick-off, lifted the mood in the dressing room, said Foxes midfielder Harvey Barnes.

"Everyone wants to impress the new boss, but we just wanted to get that first result today and hopefully go on a run," he said.

"(Rodgers) was pleased with the result and performance. He'll spend the next couple of days introducing us to his style of play and how he wants us to perform.

"Our squad are very young and with the manager we have now that's only going to develop and progress. So, for us, we just have to keep impressing so that we can stay in the side."