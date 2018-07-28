Something's brewing for Mendieta

Cristiano Ronaldo might have left La Liga giants Real Madrid to join Serie A's Juventus, but former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta believes the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Real’s Gareth Bale can step up to a starring role this season.

“I think people shouldn’t be thinking about replacing Ronaldo. It is going to be someone different coming to Madrid, and bringing different assets to La Liga,” Mendieta told The Straits Times. “But it’s Madrid and they always had the best players in football history, so one will arrive sooner or later.“

The 44-year-old, who was in town for a two-day visit as an ambassador for La Liga, also gamely tried his hand at various local activities.

Despite having visited Singapore on numerous occasions, the former Valencia, Middlesbrough and Lazio midfielder has never had a local breakfast here. In light of this, La Liga and Singapore Tourism Board took the opportunity to introduce him to the local favourite of kaya toast and kopi-o kosong.

He also displayed his juggling skills while trying out the traditional games of sepak takraw and chapteh with former Singapore footballer Steven Tan.