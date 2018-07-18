Son gets a chance for military service exemption

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min has received an opportunity to earn a military service exemption to extend his career in Europe.

The 26-year-old, who was named in South Korea's Under-23 squad for next month's Asian Games as one of three over-age players, can be exempted from military service by winning a gold medal at the continental meet.

The Asian Games' football competition takes place in Indonesia from Aug 14 to Sept 1. In South Korea, military exemptions can be granted to athletes who either win an Asian Games gold medal or an Olympic medal of any colour.

They only have to go for four weeks of basic training, reported the Korea Herald.

Son was not in the South Korea teams that won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. He was in the side that crashed out at the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympics.

But playing in next month's Asian Games will mean that he will miss Spurs' start to the new season.