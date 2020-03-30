Son Heung Min allowed to return to South Korea for personal reasons

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min has been allowed to fly home to South Korea for "personal reasons".

Although Britain is on lockdown due to the coronavirus, the English Premier League club said yesterday Son has been given permission to return home.

The 27-year-old has been recovering after suffering a fractured arm during Spurs' win at Aston Villa on Feb 16.

It was reported Son and his parents arrived in Seoul yesterday and will spend two weeks in quarantine, in line with South Korean government guidelines.

Son had already spent two weeks in self-isolation in Britain after returning from South Korea at the end of February, having travelled home for surgery.

He will take part in Tottenham's remote training programme, which is set to begin via video conference today.

Son was not expected to return from injury this season, but the pandemic has postponed English football until at least April 30.