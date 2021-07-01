Son Heung-min not in South Korea's Olympic squad
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was not included in South Korea's 18-man Olympic squad named yesterday, avoiding a potential club-versus-country dilemma.
Spurs' new English Premier League campaign begins on Aug 15, against champions Manchester City, just a week after the Olympic final in Tokyo.
Hwang Ui-jo of Bordeaux was named in the Under-24 squad as an overage player, while Valencia midfielder Lee Kang-in, the youngest member of the squad at 20, can avoid military service by winning an Olympic medal.
South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve for 18 months. But Olympic medallists or gold medallists at the Asian Games are awarded exemptions from service.
Son was excused an 18-month stint in the armed forces after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, as was Hwang, who scored 12 goals for Bordeaux last season.
South Korea are grouped with New Zealand, Romania and Honduras for the Tokyo Olympics' football competition. - AFP
