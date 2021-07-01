Son Heung-min not in South Korea's Olympic squad

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was not included in South Korea's 18-man Olympic squad named yesterday, avoiding a potential club-versus-country dilemma.

Spurs' new English Premier League campaign begins on Aug 15, against champions Manchester City, just a week after the Olympic final in Tokyo.

Hwang Ui-jo of Bordeaux was named in the Under-24 squad as an overage player, while Valencia midfielder Lee Kang-in, the youngest member of the squad at 20, can avoid military service by winning an Olympic medal.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men to serve for 18 months. But Olympic medallists or gold medallists at the Asian Games are awarded exemptions from service.

Son was excused an 18-month stint in the armed forces after winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, as was Hwang, who scored 12 goals for Bordeaux last season.