Son Heung-min scores, but South Korea are held by Iran

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's header cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener as Iran drew 1-1 with South Korea in Teheran yesterday to remain on top of Group A in the final round of Asia's qualifiers for next year's World Cup.

The Feyenoord forward powered his effort past Kim Seung-gyu 14 minutes from time, after Son had put the South Koreans in front three minutes into the second half.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was unstoppable, latching on to a ball from inside the centre circle by Lee Jae-sung that evaded fullback Sadegh Moharrami, before coolly stroking home.

Iran equalised in the 76th minute, when Sardar Azmoun cut a lofted ball back from the bye-line and Jahanbakhsh powered a downward header beyond the outstretched arms of Kim.