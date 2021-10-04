Son Heung-min the star as Spurs snap three-game losing run in EPL

Son Heung-min gets a hug from Sergio Reguilon after the South Korean created Tottenham's second goal.

Tottenham Hotspur ended a run of three straight English Premier League defeats with a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa yesterday.

Son Heung-min was Spurs' hero, setting up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to open the scoring from outside the area in the 27th minute.

The South Korean also provided the cut-back which Matt Targett diverted into his own net for Spurs' 71st-minute winner. Ollie Watkins had equalised for Villa just four minutes earlier.

Son told Sky Sports: "This win brings us a lot of good energy and the way we played today was different...

"We tried to play more, that is more different to a couple of weeks ago. We played without fear and we enjoyed it even when we lost the ball."

Villa manager Dean Smith felt Son was the difference between the sides.

He told Sky Sports: "I didn't think there was an awful lot in the match... They had the outstanding player on the pitch in Son Heung-min, he set up the winner and caused us problems all game."

Meanwhile, there was a dramatic late winner in east London as Yoane Wissa followed up his late-game heroics in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool with a 94th-minute winner in a 2-1 triumph at West Ham United.

At Selhurst Park, Leicester City blew a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Crystal Palace.

The Foxes have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.