Son Heung Min to start national service training this month

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung Min will report to a marines boot camp later this month to fulfil national service duties, a report said yesterday.

All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul's 600,000-strong forces - who face off against North Korea's army of 1.3 million.

But Son was spared a career-threatening stint as a conscript when South Korea took gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, earning the team an exemption.

The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan, which meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks' basic training and around 500 hours of community service.

Son will report to a marines boot camp on the island of Jeju on April 20 for his basic training, an industry source told the Yonhap news agency.