Son Heung-min strikes four times in Spurs' rout of Saints

All four goals by Son Heung-min (above) against Southampton were provided by Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane.

EPL SOUTHAMPTON TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 5 (Danny Ings 32,

90-pen) (Son Heung-min 45+2, 47, 64, 73,

Harry Kane 82)

Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday (Sept 20) and earn their first English Premier League win of the season.

In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again to complete a memorable afternoon with another clinical finish 17 minutes from time.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot. – REUTERS