Son Heung-min strikes four times in Spurs' rout of Saints
All four goals by Son Heung-min (above) against Southampton were provided by Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane.PHOTO: AFP
Sep 20, 2020 09:37 pm
SOUTHAMPTON TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
2 5
(Danny Ings 32,
90-pen)		 (Son Heung-min 45+2, 47, 64, 73,
Harry Kane 82)

Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday (Sept 20) and earn their first English Premier League win of the season.

In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again to complete a memorable afternoon with another clinical finish 17 minutes from time.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot. – REUTERS

Leicester City on-loan winger Cengiz Under has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 88 games across all competitions for AS Roma.
Leicester sign winger Cengiz Under from AS Roma on loan

