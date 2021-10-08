Son Heung-min strikes late to help South Korea beat Syria

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min scored an 89th-minute winner to give South Korea a nervy 2-1 home win over Syria in World Cup qualifying last night.

The 29-year-old talisman's strike helped the Taegeuk Warriors top Group A in Asia's final phase of qualifying with two wins and a draw, although second-placed Iran can displace them if they avoid defeat by the United Arab Emirates this morning (Singapore time).

After a goalless first half, South Korea took the lead in the 48th minute when Hwang In-beom sent the ball into the top corner with an effort from outside the box.

But the hosts found Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma a stumbling block as he denied Son twice before Omar Khrbin equalised in the 84th minute.

When his side needed him the most, up stepped Son, who bagged the winner from close range five minutes later .