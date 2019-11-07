Son Heung Min's red card for tackle on Andre Gomes rescinded

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung Min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the FA said on Tuesday.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, when he landed off balance at speed after the tackle from Son and then collided with Spurs fullback Serge Aurier.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card but then produced a red card - an automatic three-match ban - after a VAR intervention, with the English Premier League stating Son had endangered Gomes' safety with his initial challenge.

But the FA said that an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal for Son.