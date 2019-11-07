Football

Son Heung Min's red card for tackle on Andre Gomes rescinded

Son Heung Min&#039;s red card for tackle on Andre Gomes rescinded
Son Heung Min. PHOTO: AFP
Nov 07, 2019 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur have successfully appealed against a red card shown to Son Heung Min for a tackle that led to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes breaking his ankle, so the Spurs striker can play in his side's next three games, the FA said on Tuesday.

Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle in the second half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, when he landed off balance at speed after the tackle from Son and then collided with Spurs fullback Serge Aurier.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed a yellow card but then produced a red card - an automatic three-match ban - after a VAR intervention, with the English Premier League stating Son had endangered Gomes' safety with his initial challenge.

But the FA said that an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal for Son.

Spurs' next domestic fixture is an EPL home game on Saturday against Sheffield United. - REUTERS

Manchester United lack a No. 9, says Teddy Sheringham
Football

Red Devils lack a No. 9, says Sheringham

Related Stories

Half-time talk sparked our comeback win, says Dortmund's Mats Hummels

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde: We are under pressure after Slavia draw

Neil Humphreys: Unleash the Ox against Manchester City

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football