Son Heung Min’s season is over: Jose Mourinho

Son Heung Min, who has 16 goals and eight assists for Tottenham Hotspur this season, has fractured his right arm.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said he is "not going to count on Son Heung Min again this season".

The attacker, 27, will have surgery this week, after fracturing his right arm in Sunday's English Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Son, who scored twice in the 3-2 victory, has been the club's main goalscorer in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane.

ROUND OF 16, 1ST LEG TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR RB LEIPZIG

The South Korean has 16 goals and eight assists for Spurs this season.

Before Mourinho's press conference for tomorrow morning's Champions League last-16, first-leg clash at home to RB Leipzig, Spurs said in a statement that Son was "expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks".

Mourinho took a more pessimistic view, saying: "I think Simon (Felstein, Spurs' head of communications) found a very nice way to write the statement.

"If I was to write it, I'd write something different. We miss him, according to Simon, for a number of weeks...

"I'm not going to count on him again this season. If he plays two or three games, then it's because he (Simon) is very optimistic, but I'm not counting on him...

"The situation couldn't be worse in terms of options. It's a very, very obvious situation. There is nothing that you can do.

"We are going to play with the players that we have available...

"In some periods, I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench. Now it's not having attacking options on the pitch."

Midfielder Harry Winks agreed that Son's absence is devastating for Spurs, saying: "It's a massive blow for us, he's in such good form.

"Brings more than just his goals to the team. Brings his work rate and energy. Massive loss to us but we have good-enough players to fill in."

While Spurs will be scrambling for someone to lead the line, Leipzig have one of the best young forwards in Europe in Timo Werner.

The 23-year old, who former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov warned "runs at the speed of light", has 25 goals and seven assists for Leipzig this season.

Former Southampton defender Danny Higginbotham wrote in his column for The Sun: "Tottenham need to be careful not to be mowed down by Timo 'Turbo' Werner...

"The worry for Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is his Serge Aurier often plays like a right-winger and leaves a lot of space behind him.

"And Leipzig are one of the top counter-attacking teams around.

"Tottenham cannot afford to have big gaps, as Werner will look to exploit them and get in behind Aurier."

While Tottenham have injury problems up front, Leipzig have similar worries in central defence - with Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban injured and the highly rated Dayot Upamecano suspended.