Son to miss first 2 games of Asian Cup

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung Min has been called up to South Korea's squad for next month's Asian Cup.

But he will miss the first two group games - against the Philippines on Jan 7 and Kyrgyzstan on Jan 11 - under an agreement reached between his club and the Korea Football Association (KFA).

He is expected to join up with the Taeguk Warriors in the United Arab Emirates in time for their final Group C match against China on Jan 16.

Spurs agreed to release Son for the Asian Games football competition in August and September, which is not on Fifa's official calendar, on the condition he misses the early part of the Asian Cup.

Son, 26, went on to help the South Korea team win the Asiad tournament, helping him to earn military service exemption.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento has also recalled Ji Dong Won, as the Augsburg striker impressed him in September friendlies against Chile and Costa Rica before being hit by injury.