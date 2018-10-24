Souness: Arsenal's Oezil is absent in big games

Mesut Oezil played a starring role in Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time), but Graeme Souness was not impressed.

The German star was handed the captaincy by Arsenal manager Unai Emery and he duly delivered a sublime performance, which helped extend the Gunners' winning streak in all competitions to 10 games .

After falling behind to a Hector Bellerin own-goal just past the half-hour mark, Arsenal grew into the game and Oezil hit a left-footed first-time shot past Leicester goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel for the equaliser just before half-time. The German was at the heart of Arsenal's third goal too.

He sparked the move with a flicked backheel, then dummied a pass before continuing his run to receive a first-time ball from Alexandre Lacazette before dinking it over the onrushing Schmeichel to leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with the simplest of finishes, Reuters reported.

Souness, however, insisted the German playmaker has a footballing brain and technique few others possess, but believes he has not put in enough big-game performances over his career, Sky Sports reported.

"He does polarise opinion, the former Liverpool star said.

"When Arsenal are not dominating games, he's absent... With the utmost respect to Leicester, these are not the games you want to be judging the big players on.

"It's when they play in the Champions League latter stages, or when they play against rivals for Champions League spots or going for the EPL title... The big games that really matter.

"I don't think in his career he's done that enough times. We're getting carried away with this tonight... His football was excellent, he has a football brain that not many have and a technique few people have.

"(But) he goes missing when Arsenal don't dominate the ball and, in the big games, I would question if he has turned up."

Another former Liverpool star, Jamie Carragher, said that pundits are not criticising Oezil because they have an agenda but because they want to see more of his brilliance.

"There's no doubt he is a special talent," Carragher said.

"There are Arsenal fans who think people like ourselves have something against Mesut Oezil, but it's not that, we want to see this! That is unbelievable! You want to see more of that!"

Oezil tweeted that Arsenal had played "sexy" football and that he was proud to be captain.

Emery agreed with the assessment of the performance, but said the midfielder could lead the team by example even when he does not wear the armband.

"From Mesut Oezil today, it's a very good performance," Emery said.

"He can play very much with this commitment, behaviour, also with his quality, (as) captain or not captain."

Asked how he had harnessed Oezil's talents into top form, Emery replied: "It's very important we spoke. We want to enjoy ourselves, but to enjoy working hard. If you want to win, you need to work and you need to be together, suffer together."

Leicester had started stronger at the Emirates and, apart from taking the lead, they could also have had a penalty after Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding handled the ball seconds after being booked.

"It was a penalty and a sending off," said Leicester manager Claude Puel.

"With our domination, we could have continued our great performance, 11 against 10."

Puel also confirmed striker Jamie Vardy was removed late on due to a stomach bug as Leicester finished the match with 10 players on the field.