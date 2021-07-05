Souness: Denmark may pose a tougher test than Germany

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness warned England that their Euro 2020 semi-final opponents Denmark could prove a sterner test than Germany.

The 2-0 last-16 win over Germany was seen as a breakthrough for the Three Lions, considering their poor knockout record against the Germans and Die Mannschaft's overall tournament pedigree.

England sealed their last-four berth with a 4-0 win over Ukraine yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Souness wrote in his column for The Times: "(Denmark) won't be rolling over looking for fouls, and they are not without quality either.

"They won at Wembley in the Nations League last year and are capable of doing so again. They could give England a harder game than Germany did.

"But to win, they will have to become the first side to score against England in the tournament. You might think you can do that, but when you are on the pitch against them, it's not so easy."

Ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas also expects the Danes, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 yesterday to book their semi-final berth, to be a dangerous proposition.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Denmark will be dangerous. They have shown how much they can hurt you on the counter-attack if you don't manage the game well.

"They know what it takes to beat England too... England weren't at their peak then but it will still be firm in Gareth's mind. And past history of semi-finals will always make England fans edgy.

"Yet, off the back of the Germany game and last night, I am confident. The players should be as well."

Unlike Souness, ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy believes the Danes are not of the same calibre as the Germans.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "They play a 3-4-3 with two great wing backs full of energy... The big conundrum for Southgate will be whether to return to the three-man defence which overcame Germany or play the extra attacker as they did with Ukraine.

"I think England will benefit at Wembley by having the extra forward-looking midfielder...

"I just feel that the Danes aren't quite in the same league as Germany, so let's take the game to them."