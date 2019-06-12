South Korea and Iran share spoils in Seoul friendly

South Korea scored once at either end as an entertaining football friendly against Iran ended in a 1-1 draw in Seoul yesterday.

Hwang Ui Jo found the net in his second straight match for the Taeguk Warriors at Seoul's World Cup Stadium, but Kim Young Gwon conceded an own- goal.

The Iranians, known as "Team Melli", have not lost to South Korea in their last six meetings, with four wins and two draws.

The only thing missing in an action-packed first half was a goal.

Both sides generated good scoring chances but the two goalkeepers, Jo Hyeon Woo and Alireza Beiranvand, came up big to keep clean sheets.

But South Korea finally beat Beiranvand in the 57th minute.

Iran defenders Milad Mohammadi and Morteza Pouraliganji ran into each other as they were tracking the flight of a long pass, and Hwang capitalised on the blunder and flicked a shot over Beiranvand, who had charged out of his goal.

South Korea's lead lasted only five minutes, however, as a Ramin Rezaeian corner ricocheted off Kim's leg past Jo into the goal.