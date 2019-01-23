South Korea need extra-time to see off Bahrain

Yet another Asian Cup round-of-16 match went the distance as South Korea needed extra-time to see off Bahrain 2-1 at the Al-Rashid Stadium in the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

It was the third straight match that couldn't be settled in 90 minutes, after the hosts beat Kyrgyzstan 3-2 thanks to a 103rd-minute goal and Australia needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Uzbekistan.

South Korea took the lead against Bahrain through Hamburg attacker Hwang Hee Chan but were pegged back by a Mohamed Al Romaihi's equaliser 13 minutes from time.

But Kim Jin Su finally settled the tie at the end of the first period of extra-time.

The UAE's progress was more contentious as they needed a controversial extra-time penalty to reach the Asian Cup quarter-finals at the Zayed Sports City Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Substitute Ahmed Khalil was UAE's hero on an angst-ridden Abu Dhabi night as he converted another late penalty after a refereeing decision that could charitably be described as "soft".

"I don't want to talk about the referee," growled Kyrgyzstan coach Aleksandr Krestinin.

"We leave the tournament with a lot of regrets - we deserved more.

"It's our first Asian Cup but I'm absolutely sure it won't be our last and we will come back stronger."

Meanwhile, their quarter-final opponents Australia were thankful for goalkeeper Mathew Ryan's spot-kick heroics at the Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium.

Ryan saved Australia's skin under a blood-red "wolf moon" in Al Ain, doing his best Bruce Grobbelaar impression to distract Uzbekistan's penalty-takers after a bruising 0-0 draw.

The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper denied Islom Tukhtakhujaev and Marat Bikmaev before Mathew Leckie smashed in the decisive penalty to send the Socceroos through.