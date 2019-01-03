South Korea need Son to shine at Asian Cup

Son Heung Min outpaces Panama's Adolfo Machado (left) and Anibal Godoy during their friendly 2-2 draw in Cheonan on Oct 16.

South Korea are hoping Son Heung Min's dazzling pace and goals can help them end a 59-year wait to be crowned continental kings as the newly expanded Asian Cup starts on Saturday.

Holders Australia, four-time winners Japan, Carlos Queiroz's Iran and hosts the United Arab Emirates are all formidable opponents, but none will relish facing Paulo Bento's Koreans.

The 2015 runners-up have put their stamp on the international scene in recent times, stunning holders Germany at last year's World Cup before winning the Asian Games football tournament in September.

Son, 26, was at the heart of both successes and his delight was plain to see at the Asian Games in Indonesia, where victory earned the team an exemption from South Korea's compulsory, 21-month military service.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward, who has a deadly shot with either foot, has been in scorching form for his club, scoring seven goals in his last seven English Premier League games.

But he will sit out South Korea's first two games next week, under a deal with his club in return for his release for last year's Asian Games.

Son, the most prolific Asian in EPL history, will hope South Korea get the job done against the Philippines and Kyrgyzstan before he jets in for their final Group C clash against China on Jan 16.

The Koreans, edged 2-1 by Australia after the 2015 final went to extra time, haven't won the Asian Cup since 1960 - a puzzling record considering their 10 World Cup appearances, including the 2002 semi-finals.

Japan are among their chief rivals in UAE, after they were the only Asian side to reach last year's World Cup knockout rounds before narrowly going down to Belgium in the last 16.

The Samurai Blue, winners of four of the last seven editions, will demand improvements on 2015, when, as defending champions, they slipped up with a penalty shoot-out loss to UAE in the last eight.

Recent results have been encouraging, including a 4-3 win over Uruguay, and coach Hajime Moriyasu has picked on form after ditching World Cup stars Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki in favour of younger players.

Australia, however, seem to have gone backwards since they lifted the trophy in Sydney in 2015, and it's a tall order for new coach Graham Arnold, who is plunged into the title defence just four games into the job.

After record scorer Tim Cahill retired, Arnold's predicament worsened last month when midfield linchpin Aaron Mooy suffered a serious knee injury and was ruled out of tournament.

Three-time winners Iran look much more settled, and after winning plaudits for their narrow 1-0 defeat by Spain and 1-1 draw with Portugal at the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz's side have gone unbeaten in their six games since.