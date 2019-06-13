South Korea in U-20 World Cup final
Asian football chief Sheikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa said yesterday that South Korea's run to the final of the Under-20 World Cup was "remarkable".
South Korea reached their first men's final of any Fifa competition after their 1-0 win over Ecuador and will face Ukraine for the title on Saturday in Lodz, Poland.
"Their achievements so far have been remarkable," Sheikh Salman said.
"It is satisfying to witness Korea's impact in the competition which clearly reflects the growing standard of the sport in Asia." - REUTERS
