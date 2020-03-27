South Korea wants age limit raised for delayed Olympics' football
South Korea's football association yesterday called on the International Olympic Committee to raise the age limit for the delayed Tokyo Games next year to ensure those players who helped their teams qualify are still eligible to compete.
The Olympic men's football tournament is an Under-23 event, but squads can include three over-age players.
South Korea, who won the AFC U-23 Championship in January to secure their Olympic slot, had relied heavily on players born in 1997. That includes the tournament's best player Won Du Jae and top goalkeeper Song Bum Keun. - REUTERS
