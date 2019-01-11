South Korea without Lee, Ki for Asian Cup game
South Korea will miss midfielders Lee Jae Sung and Ki Sung Yueng for today's Asian Cup Group C match against Kyrgyzstan.
Lee, who played 86 minutes of the Koreans' 1-0 win over the Philippines on Monday, did not take part in Wednesday's training session due to a hurt big toe.
Newcastle United midfielder Ki, 29, injured his hamstring in Monday's game and has been ruled out for a week.
Ki will also miss their final group game against leaders China next Wednesday, when Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung Min is scheduled to make his tournament debut. - REUTERS
