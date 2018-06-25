South Korean football has system issues: coach Shin

"Systemic problems" in the domestic league are the reason South Korea are on the brink of elimination, after they lost both of their opening two World Cup games, said coach Shin Tae Yong.

After their historic run to the 2002 semi-finals, South Korea, on the brink of elimination in Group F, have failed to reproduce a similar performance and deep changes are needed if they want to improve.

With zero points so far, South Korea must beat defending champions Germany in their final Group F game, and hope that Mexico beat Sweden and hope for a better goal difference to advance.

South Korea's only goal of the tournament has been scored by Tottenham striker Son Heung Min, who netted in the 2-1 defeat by Mexico on Saturday.

While coach Shin rued missing key players such as striker Lee Keun Ho through injury, he said changes are needed within South Korea's domestic set-up to turn around the team's fortunes.

"We have systemic problems. We must think how we can improve our domestic league and work with young players," said Shin. "We lack experience and that doesn't come overnight."

South Korea will face Germany at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.