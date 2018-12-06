Football

Southampton appoint Hasenhuettl as manager

Dec 06, 2018 06:00 am

Southampton have appointed Austrian Ralph Hasenhuettl on a 2½-year contract to replace the sacked Mark Hughes as manager, the struggling English Premier League club said in a statement yesterday.

Southampton fired Welshman Hughes after a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United last weekend left the south-coast club in the relegation zone with one win from 14 league matches.

Hasenhuettl, 51, guided newly promoted RB Leipzig to second place in the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season before leaving the club in May this year after a dispute over a new contract. - REUTERS

Absurd that Messi is fifth: Valverde
Football

'Absurd that Messi is fifth'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football