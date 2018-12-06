Southampton appoint Hasenhuettl as manager
Southampton have appointed Austrian Ralph Hasenhuettl on a 2½-year contract to replace the sacked Mark Hughes as manager, the struggling English Premier League club said in a statement yesterday.
Southampton fired Welshman Hughes after a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United last weekend left the south-coast club in the relegation zone with one win from 14 league matches.
Hasenhuettl, 51, guided newly promoted RB Leipzig to second place in the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season before leaving the club in May this year after a dispute over a new contract. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now