Southampton avenge Leicester City drubbing with 2-1 win

Southampton gained a measure of revenge after their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester City last October by winning the return fixture 2-1 in the English Premier League last Saturday.

Striker Danny Ings grabbed the winner in the 81st minute for his 16th goal of an impressive season.

Leicester took the lead through Dennis Praet in the 14th minute but conceded an equaliser five minutes later when Stuart Armstrong's shot deflected in.

It was a far cry from the Saints' club record defeat inflicted by Leicester at St Mary's over two months ago.

"We never spoke (of) revenge or something," manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

"We should be thankful for the result from this first game, and that's what I've always said to the players.

"But we wanted to show everybody watching us that we can do much better, and what this team has changed since then.

"We've changed everything - the behaviour, how we play, how we create chances, the commitment, the belief in what we are doing ...

"We will never forget the result of the first game but the second part of the story was for us, and that was the target today."

The 9-0 win identified Leicester as a real top-four threat, and Brendan Rodgers' side remain in second place, although champions Manchester City could overhaul them if they beat Aston Villa this morning (Singapore time).