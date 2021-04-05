Football

Southampton in thrilling comeback win over Burnley

Danny Ings scoring Southampton's second goal. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 05, 2021

Southampton earned just their second win in 13 English Premier League games after Ralph Hasenhuettl's side fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 yesterday.

The Clarets took a 12th-minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty and then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Matej Vydra.

However, the Saints got back into the game with goals by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings, before Nathan Redmond's 66th-minute winner.

"Our decision-making in the final third was fantastic. We could have scored five or six or more goals against a team that doesn't normally give you many chances," said Hasenhuettl, whose side moved up to 13th on 36 points, 10 above the relegation zone. - REUTERS

