Southampton in thrilling comeback win over Burnley

Southampton earned just their second win in 13 English Premier League games after Ralph Hasenhuettl's side fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 yesterday.

The Clarets took a 12th-minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty and then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Matej Vydra.

However, the Saints got back into the game with goals by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings, before Nathan Redmond's 66th-minute winner.