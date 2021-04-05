Southampton in thrilling comeback win over Burnley
Southampton earned just their second win in 13 English Premier League games after Ralph Hasenhuettl's side fought back from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 yesterday.
The Clarets took a 12th-minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty and then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Matej Vydra.
However, the Saints got back into the game with goals by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings, before Nathan Redmond's 66th-minute winner.
"Our decision-making in the final third was fantastic. We could have scored five or six or more goals against a team that doesn't normally give you many chances," said Hasenhuettl, whose side moved up to 13th on 36 points, 10 above the relegation zone. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now