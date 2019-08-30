Southampton trio to miss Manchester United game

Southampton will be without Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo and Michael Obafemi for their English Premier League match against Manchester United tomorrow, after the trio suffered injuries in their 1-0 League Cup away win over Fulham, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said yesterday.

Redmond appeared to fall awkwardly on his ankle during the second half at Craven Cottage on Tuesday and needed to be helped off the pitch by medical staff.

Hasenhuettl confirmed Redmond, who played every league game last season and was involved in 10 goals, would be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

"At the moment, it looks like (Redmond) will be out for two-three weeks," he said.

"He could be out longer and he has to wear a protective boot for the next 10 days, but it (his recovery) could be quicker. It could also have been worse, we're not happy about having injuries after the last game.

"He will be a massive loss for our team for sure.

"He can make a difference and I'm happy that it's not worse because it could've been, and then the impact would have been worse for us.

"Every game he is missing isn't good for us."

Striker Obafemi, who scored the winner at Fulham, will also not play a part after he also came off with cramps.