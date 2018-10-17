Southgate achieves the impossible: Neil Humphreys

Gareth Southgate picked the youngest England starting XI in 59 years against Spain yesterday. The starting line-up had an average age of 23 years 359 days.

A pointless tackle and a daft dribble define the Three Lions' extraordinary progress.

When Eric Dier decided to cut Sergio Ramos in two and Jordan Pickford opted for a Cryuff turn inside his own box, a New England were born.

Gareth Southgate's youngsters played without fear against Spain yesterday morning (Singapore time).

More impressively, many of them are now better for club than country. Dier, Pickford, Harry Winks, Ross Barkley, Marcus Rashford and the exuberant Raheem Sterling are succeeding where their more illustrious predecessors failed.

Sir Alf Ramsey's Wembley winners of 1966 were perhaps the only England side to be truly greater than the sum of their parts.

Ramsey was blessed with three world-class performers in Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Gordon Banks, whereas Southgate might conceivably have two in Harry Kane and Sterling (if he maintains his upward trajectory.)

But both managers share an uncanny ability to elevate lesser club footballers into something superior at international level.

England's 3-2 win may prove to have a greater impact on the national psyche than their recent appearance in a World Cup semi-final.

Their road in Russia had few major obstacles apart from Belgium and Croatia (and they lost to both), but the Spaniards were blown away in the Nations League contest.

Typically, and historically, the Three Lions wilt under the weight of expectation. The burden of being the modern game's founders, along with the English Premier League's global popularity and the insane demands of a jingoistic media, usually defeat England.

Too many years of hurt, too many missed penalties and too many underwhelming legends handicapped every England coach from Bobby Robson to Roy Hodgson. Sven-Goran Erikssen couldn't win anything with a golden generation, what chance would Southgate have with kids?

Absolutely none, if he had persisted with the tried and tested. Instead, he listened to Sean Connery's mantra in The Untouchables. If you're afraid of getting a rotten apple, don't go to the barrel. Get it off the tree.

Southgate plucked the youngest starting XI in 59 years. In selecting Rashford, 20, Joe Gomez, 21, and Ben Chilwell, 21, he brought the average age of down to just above 23.

And they played like liberated kids. Always the diligent PE teacher, Southgate gave his young cubs freedom within clearly defined limits.

His positive 4-3-3 is a formation built on the front foot, always probing, always encouraging young players to express themselves. In the case of Dier, this meant sliding through Ramos, inside the Spanish box, to achieve nothing other than a goal-kick for Spain.

But the intent was everything. This was the kind of tackle that Bryan Robson used to make; the kind that rouses partisan punters; the kind that instils arrogance in teammates and apprehension in opponents.

It was the kind of tackle that shaped Ramos' career. Spain's anti-hero understood the ramifications. England don't usually do this kind of stuff.

And their goalkeepers don't attempt Cryuff turns either.

But Pickford's antics were an offshoot of a very deliberate Southgate strategy.

In 1998, the English Football Association compiled a technical report with a key finding concerning the goalkeeper. France had won the World Cup, in part, because Fabien Barthez was comfortable in possession, essentially giving Les Bleus another outfield player.

England have spent 20 years looking for a ball-playing goalkeeper. Manchester City and Liverpool gave up trying and recruited from overseas, but Southgate persevered with Pickford.

The Everton custodian still allows cockiness to cloud his judgment. He's only 24. But equally, his exquisite pass that led to England's opener was the kind once dispatched from Paul Scholes' boot.

From back to front, every young Lion has an eye for a pass now. Safe, sideways distribution is giving way to riskier passes with potentially higher returns. Bold creators are replacing cautious crabs, a subtle shift epitomised by Sterling.

The brittle boy from Brazil 2014 has grown into the swaggering scourge of left-backs everywhere.

His double against Spain, his first England goals since October 2015, offered conclusive evidence of his new-found confidence. He roams where he pleases, an uncommon privilege for an England winger, but a once lightweight Lion is turning into a European heavyweight.

And Sterling isn't an isolated case. The Three Lions all are committed to Southgate's cause. There is a genuine, shared faith in his philosophy. Belief has replaced uncertainty.

In the past, England only truly believed in their respective club cliques. They have subsequently admitted as much. They were usually a team of superstars in search of a superstar team.

Southgate has turned such archaic thinking upside down. Now, the Three Lions can do for their country what they usually only do for their clubs.