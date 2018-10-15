Southgate to expand on youth strategy

Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 18, came off the bench against Croatia for his debut and became the first player born in the 21st century to play for England.

Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and James Maddison earned their first call-ups to the England squad this month.

NATIONS LEAGUE, GROUP 4 SPAIN ENGLAND

And more youngsters are set to follow in their footsteps as Gareth Southgate expands on his youthful strategy.

The 48-year-old England boss has been introducing fresh faces straight after extending his deal until 2022, as he focuses on building a team for Euro 2020.

"That tournament (in the summer) had to be approached on its own and built into that tournament," he said after a 0-0 draw against Croatia in a Nations League match last Friday, when they hit the woodwork twice in an empty stadium.

"But we recognise we have to keep progressing. For me, the most important thing is we build for two years' time."

The Englishman justified his decision by singling out Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell for praise.

He said: "We could have played more of our more experienced right-backs at left-back and not given (Ben) Chilwell the opportunity but, in doing what we did, we discovered a player who looked very comfortable at this level.

"So, we have to try and continue that process of always having to keep getting results but also looking to two years' time as well."

While Chilwell, 21, bolstered his hopes with his display in Rijeka, 18-year-old Sancho came off the bench in the 77th minute to become the first player born in the 21st century to play for England.

The Borussia Dortmund winger earned praise from teammate and Belgium international Axel Witsel, who believes that Sancho has the potential to set the world alight.

Witsel told Sky Sports: "He's really talented, he's fast, technical and a good guy also. With us, he's doing really well. If he stays like this and keeps working hard, he can become one of the best wingers in the world."

Southgate believes that Sancho could flourish as he returns to a four-man defence after adopting a three-man backline for the past year.

When asked who the tactical switch to 4-3-3 suits, he said: "The players who are with us - (Harry) Winks, Mount and Sancho, as well as the players from (the Croatia game).

"We need to have alternatives and options."

He added that the team had stuck to a 3-5-2 for the World Cup as he felt that, at that stage, he wanted to focus on perfecting one system, although it came with its limitations.

He said: "There are weaknesses in the 3-5-2. Tonight, we were able to show that some of the things we observed in the semi-final and, in the game against Spain last month, in this system we were able to correct them."