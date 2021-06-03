Southgate must put talent ahead of timidity: Neil Humphreys

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has had a standout season but it remains to be seen if England manager Gareth Southgate will be brave enough to start him during the European Championship, which kicks off next week.

Gareth Southgate is venturing into virgin territory. Football is coming home, literally, and the Euro 2020 trophy might be coming along for the ride.

An England manager finds himself overwhelmed with positives. No major injuries, no national fixations with metatarsals, no identity crises involving certain positions, no real negatives at all.

Southgate even has home advantage, literally. Wembley's chorus of face-painted souls will wrap themselves around the Three Lions like a warm, security blanket in their Group D matches, the Round of 16 if they top the group and the semi-final and final - should they get that far.

And they arguably should get that far. The Three Lions might even win this thing.

The usual caveats apply, namely the brittle mental strength that often presents itself at penalty shoot-outs, rapidly followed by an extended bout of self-loathing.

But Southgate's biggest caveat is the job itself and the urge to do a Pep Guardiola in the Champions League, rather than a Pep Guardiola in every other competition. He might overthink things.

On paper, he has so much creative potential. On the pitch, it may be a different story, the one about England choking on both sides of the white line.

Southgate has a rare chance to put talent ahead of timidity, to acknowledge a wonderful group of varied performers and pick as many as possible.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion suggests the England manager may be leaning towards a more adventurous line-up.

The Liverpool star has displayed less consistency than his right-back rivals Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James, but he can go one creative step beyond the capabilities of all three.

WHO DO YOU PREFER?

Or, to pose a simpler, more philosophical question, when England's group games kick off in the small hours, would you rather stay up to watch Walker, James, Trippier or Alexander-Arnold?

An international tournament is like an endless buffet of choice. We know we must eat our greens and recognise their essential value. But honestly, we wait in line for the prime selections. Alexander-Arnold is our luxury item.

His selection teases us with the promise of something other than the predictable with Southgate's England, something that's perhaps needed in a tournament being played under a Covid-19 cloud.

Alexander-Arnold may lead to the addition of Declan Rice in defensive midfield and Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden in attack. Ignore their collective lack of international experience for a moment and just think about the fun, a quality in short supply during a difficult season.

Southgate's tendency to err on the side of caution makes it unlikely that four youngsters, relatively speaking, will all start together.

But throw in John Stones and the Three Lions are suddenly blessed with a spine of elegant footballers, all capable of caressing rather than bludgeoning. When was the last time that happened?

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford are the obvious Southgate choices, despite their form or fitness struggles. But the alternatives are not as risky as they might initially seem.

As an energetic defensive barrier, Rice turned relegation candidates into Europa League qualifiers at West Ham United. Sancho steered Borussia Dortmund into the top four and a German Cup triumph, scoring twice in the final. And Foden feels like he's accepted Paul Gascoigne's spiritual baton to play the fledgling genius.

And the earlier question posed to TV viewers applies equally to England's Group D opponents. When they step out at Wembley, would they rather face Henderson or Rice, Sterling or Sancho, Rashford or Foden?

Based purely on the recent form guide, they might fancy their chances against the status quo. The younger men are unknown commodities.

And unknown commodities are perhaps anathema to a fastidious manager, one so obsessed with the smallest details that he delayed naming his squad until all club competitions had ended. It was a sensible approach for a sensible man.

But Southgate is blessed with attacking instigators who succeed because they do not always take the sensible approach. They see the irrational route to goal, the maverick's path, a unique journey that we'll happily follow at 3am.

Southgate won't always know what these kids will do next, but nor will his opponents. It's a risk well worth considering.

He's got a thrilling crop of young talents ready to do the unthinkable in their own backyard. All he's got to do is let them play.