Southgate proud of side’s recovery

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was delighted with his team's performance despite having to rely on an injury-time Harry Kane goal to beat Tunisia in their opening World Cup match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

England lie second in Group G behind Belgium on goal difference and can all but secure qualification for the knockout stages with a win against Panama on Sunday.

Kane volleyed England in front from close range after 11 minutes, but Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly awarded penalty after Kyle Walker's arm contacted Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, who went down in a heap.

But England were not to be denied and Kane's 91st-minute header saw him mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

"We recovered from a really harsh (penalty) decision and kept our composure, which pleased me," said Southgate.

"Even at 1-1, I was really proud of the performance. ..

"The performance is key, because that's what you can control.