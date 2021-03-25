Southgate spoilt for choice ahead of ‘home’ European Championship

Three World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland over the coming days provide England boss Gareth Southgate with his last chance to experiment before he names his squad for the delayed Euro 2020.

The Three Lions will enjoy home advantage for most of the June 11-July 11 tournament, as they aim to end a 55-year wait to win a major tournament.

Wembley hosts all three of their group games against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic, as well as a last-16 match, both semis and the final.

The pressure is on Southgate to build on their 2018 World Cup semi-final run, given the rich resources he has at his disposal now. There is fierce competition just to make the squad.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling both seem guaranteed to start up front, with the final spot in the front three coming down to either Manchester United's Marcus Rashford or Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka gives Southgate another option, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin's prolific season for Everton means he is likely to be the reserve for Kane at No. 9.

Rashford and Saka, however, are unlikely to face San Marino due to fitness issues.

In midfield, City's Phil Foden, Mason Mount of Chelsea and Dortmund's Jude Bellingham will be looking to cement their places in the squad.

Jesse Lingard, one of the older heads in the squad at 28, will be hoping to build on a bright start to his loan spell at West Ham United.

His teammate Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United are the two holding midfielders in pole position to replace Jordan Henderson, should the Liverpool skipper fail to regain fitness in time following groin surgery.

At the back, the return to form of Man United's Luke Shaw and City's John Stones helps solve two problem positions should Southgate revert to a back four.

Shaw will challenge Chelsea's Ben Chilwell at left-back, while Stones is set to start alongside Man United's Harry Maguire at centre-back.

The depth of talent at right-back means Reds' Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for his dip in form.

The Blues' Reece James will battle the more experienced Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid and Spurs' Kyle Walker for that position.