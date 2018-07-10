Southgate: Surpass the heroes of '66

England manager Gareth Southgate admits that he had been using England's 1966 team as an inspiration.

England manager Gareth Southgate said winning the World Cup would make his players even bigger heroes than the 1966 generation because of the impact of social media and the globalisation of football.

Southgate's men meet Croatia in the semi-finals on Thursday morning (Singapore time) after ending a 28-year wait to reach the last four.

SEMI-FINAL CROATIA ENGLAND

"I've met quite a few of those players and we know exactly how they're held and perhaps, in the modern era, that would be even crazier," Southgate told Britain's daily newspapers.

"Social media and everything else, the global thing is so much bigger."

While the England players are tucked away in a sleepy training base in the remote town of Repino, 45km north-west of St Petersburg, football fever is sweeping the nation back home.

Nearly 20 million viewers tuned in for the 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden and social media is awash with videos of excited fans watching on big screens in bars and parks, celebrating every England goal.

Southgate admitted he had used the high esteem in which the 1966 team - featuring Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore - are still held as an inspiration for his players.

"We've talked, touched briefly, certainly, on the team which won. How they're still held and revered," he added.

"At the beginning, we were working together with the lads and trying to sell them the vision of what's possible, what we're looking to achieve in the long term."

ALL THE WAY

Meanwhile, England's 1966 World Cup hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst believes Southgate's young team can match the achievement of Sir Alf Ramsey's men and go all the way in Russia.

The 76-year-old - who scored a hat-trick in the final at Wembley against West Germany - told the Sun newspaper that Southgate had fostered an impressive spirit of togetherness in the squad.

"Just like Sir Alf, he has also stuck by his players and has a very clear way of playing," said Hurst.

"Probably one big difference is that we had four genuine world-class players in Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Jimmy Greaves (who did not play in the final).

"This squad doesn't have those type of players, they are all of a similar level. Maybe that's because they are quite young and have their careers still in front of them."

Hurst said Ramsey rightly gets most of the credit for creating a "tremendous team spirit".

"Our camaraderie was excellent," he said. "Gareth is doing exactly the same."

The former West Ham player said one big difference was that while his generation knew little about the fervour in the country during the tournament, today's players keep in touch through social media.

"We weren't aware of everything going on in the country as we were kept in a bubble," said Hurst, who added that none of the other teams still in Russia should frighten England.