Southgate: Three Lions not the finished article

England manager Gareth Southgate was purring about his side's collective spirit, after they defeated Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

"That collective spirit is why we are here," Southgate said.

"To get through the two games this week, we needed all of that. We are not the finished article and we do not have world-class players yet, but we have young players who are prepared to be brave on the ball and have shown a real mental resilience.

"We have got to this point because our collective is so strong."

The 47-year-old coach added that the squad cannot rest on their laurels.

"We have got to keep on improving as staff and as players. It isn't about me, it is about the whole group."

"We are progressing really well and we do have some good players. They need opportunities to play. We have played some players who are very tender years in their careers, but we believe in them. In years to come, they will be even better, but today was an opportunity we didn't want to miss out on."

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane said his team were "buzzing" and full of confidence after goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli and a string of fine second-half saves from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford were enough for England to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

"We're buzzing. It's probably not sunk in," Kane said.

"We know there is still a big game ahead, but we are feeling good, confident.

"We were composed, we controlled the game. We've just got to keep doing what we are doing.

"We're enjoying it, the fans are enjoying it, I'm sure we'll see some videos later of the fans enjoying it."

England were the last team remaining in the competition without a clean sheet, but a handful of terrific second-half saves from Pickford - twice from Marcus Berg and once from Viktor Claesson - kept Sweden at bay.

That saw the 24-year-old Pickford become the youngest England goalkeeper to record a World Cup clean sheet.

"He's the prototype of what a modern goalkeeper should be," Southgate said of Pickford, who made his international debut only last November.