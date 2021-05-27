Southgate: Trent Alexander-Arnold has vision, skills to be midfielder

Trent Alexander-Arnold has the passing ability and vision to slot into a midfield position for England in the future, manager Gareth Southgate said after naming the Liverpool defender in his 33-man provisional squad for the European Championship.

The 22-year-old right-back was dropped for World Cup qualifiers in March, but has been brought back into an extended squad that will be trimmed to 26 players ahead of the June 11-July 11 tournament.

Asked by reporters on Tuesday if Alexander-Arnold could play in midfield, Southgate said: "I think there's no doubt he could.

FANTASTIC PASSER

"The difficulty is he hasn't had the opportunity to do that since he was a younger player and that's where he came through in Liverpool's academy.

"He's a fantastic passer of the ball and has great passing vision. So he's a playmaker from right-back ... So why wouldn't that lend itself at some point of his career to being in midfield?"

Southgate also included Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, who is struggling with an ankle injury.