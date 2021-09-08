Southgate wary of complacency, Poland threat

England manager Gareth Southgate warned his side not to be complacent against Poland tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with a win in Warsaw potentially opening up an eight-point gap to the second-placed hosts.

The Three Lions have a perfect record from their first five World Cup 2022 Group I qualifiers, a record matched only by Denmark in Group F.

Said Southgate: "We can take a positive step to the World Cup with a win in Warsaw.

"It's a high level of motivation but also guarding against any feeling that we're better than we're are...

NOT STRAIGHTFORWARD

"To go away from home is not easy, not straightforward. Poland have high motivation, to top the group they probably have to win the game."

Poland will welcome back star striker and captain Robert Lewandowski for the clash, with the 33-year-old Bayern Munich player having missed the reverse fixture in March, when England won 2-1.

Said Poland coach Paulo Sousa: "We want to compete against the best but know we don't have the same level as England. If they lose a player, they have two or three of the same level. Here it's just Robert.

"As a manager, you talk about the team but it's true there is a big difference between Robert's level and the others...

"He knows with the national team he needs to do four, five, six times more than he does at Bayern."