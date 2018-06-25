Spain banking on Costa up front

GROUP B

SPAIN v MOROCCO

(Tomorrow, 2am, Singtel TV Ch 142 & StarHub TV Ch 223)

Spain will be looking for their unlikely new World Cup figurehead Diego Costa to strike again against already-eliminated Morocco tomorrow morning (Singapore time) as they bid to outscore Portugal and grab top spot in Group B.

The Atletico Madrid striker has scored three (two against Portugal and one against Iran) of Spain's four goals in Russia.

"He has understood that here he doesn't have to touch the ball very much and he has focused on shooting," said Spain midielder Koke, praising his clubmate for settling in with the national team.

"Instead, he stands out for his fighting spirit. He is most comfortable when he is battling with defenders. That's his speciality."

The Group B winners will meet Group A runners-up in the Round of 16. - REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

Spain to win 3-1

"Spain will want to top the group and avoid the winners of Group A. They'll win this and qualify easily."

Home United coach Aidil Sharin

Spain to win 2-1

"Spain will want to win and secure their place in the last 16."

Home United midfielder Shahril Ishak

Spain to win 3-0

"Spain's three goals here will see them finish top of the pile."