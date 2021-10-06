Spain coach Luis Enrique employs mind games against unbeaten Italy

Luis Enrique's (above) Spain caused champions Italy more problems at Euro 2020 than any other team, according to coach Roberto Mancini.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has turned to mind games ahead of their Nations League final four opener against Italy tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The Azzurri prevailed on penalties when the sides last met in the Euro 2020 semi-finals in July and went on to win the tournament.

Roberto Mancini's men are on a world-record run of 37 matches unbeaten, but Enrique believes every victory brings one closer to defeat.

"We'll be facing a great Italy team. They deservedly beat England in the final of the Euro and they've kept their long unbeaten run going," said Enrique.

"But like our psychologist says, defeat comes to every team. And that means that they're closer to losing, that time is getting nearer."

Mancini admitted that "Spain were the team we struggled against most during Euro 2020".

"(Passing the ball on the ground is) something they are the best at. We didn't have the time to master it at their level. It will be different this time," he told Uefa.com.

The only new face from the Euros squad was supposed to be in-form AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who last Sunday scored his seventh goal of the season in all competitions.

However, injuries in the run-up to and during last weekend's Serie A fixtures mean Juventus striker Moise Kean, AC Milan defender Davide Calabria and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco have all been drafted in at the last minute.

The trio have come on board in place of Italy's usual starting centre-forward Ciro Immobile and Atalanta's Rafael Toloi and Matteo Pessina respectively.

For Dimarco, it's a first call-up and comes from the man who in 2014 gave the 23-year-old his debut at Inter, where he has impressed this season.

INJURY PROBLEMS

Enrique also has injury problems. Teenage sensation Pedri will not take part after getting injured for the second time in less than a month.

Tottenham Hotspur's Bryan Gil has been brought in after Marcos Llorente picked up a thigh injury during Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Barcelona last Saturday, while the Catalan giants' 17-year-old midfielder Gavi has been picked despite only having five La Liga appearances.

Meanwhile, France striker Kylian Mbappe is looking to put his Euro 2020 disappointment behind him ahead of Les Bleus' Nations League match against Belgium on Friday morning.

His miss in the penalty shoot-out against Switzerland effectively knocked the world champions out in the last 16 and Mbappe faced stern criticism in France and racist abuse.

"What shocked me, once again, was to be called a monkey for a penalty," he told French daily L'Equipe.

"That's why I wanted support, not because I took my penalty on the left and (Yann) Sommer stopped it. That's my fault."

The 22-year-old also admitted that he called PSG teammate Neymar a "bum who never passes the ball to me".

"We've exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and we'll continue to do so, because we want to win, but there shouldn't be any hard feelings," he said.

Asked if he was going to leave next summer after admitting he wanted to join Real Madrid, Mbappe said: "I've been in football long enough now to know that yesterday's truth is not necessarily today's, nor tomorrow's.