Spain hit by captain Sergio Busquets’ Covid-19 diagnosis

Spain's preparations for Euro 2020 have been thrown into disarray, after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19.

Although the other players tested negative, they have been restricted to individual workouts as a precaution, just days before their Group E opener against Sweden on June 14.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said in a statement that those who have been in close contact with the Barcelona midfielder "will remain isolated" as a preventative measure.

"Appropriate sporting measures will be assessed according to the situation of the national team captain," the RFEF added.

Spain coach Luis Enrique has until Saturday to make squad changes ahead of their opener.

Busquets, 32, has played over 120 times for Spain and helped his country to triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.