Spain win with late Aspas goal
A late goal from substitute Iago Aspas gave an under-par Spain an unconvincing 1-0 win over Tunisia yesterday morning (Singapore time) in their final tune-up match.
Aspas' effort came six minutes from time after fellow substitute Diego Costa broke the Tunisia offside trap before teeing up his strike partner.
The result means coach Julen Lopetegui has gone unbeaten in his first 20 games in charge of the 2010 world champions. Spain get their World Cup campaign underway against Portugal on Saturday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
