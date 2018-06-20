Spain's date with destiny and Iran

Spanish playmaker Isco says tomorrow's match against Iran will determine their World Cup destiny as they seek to register their first win in Russia, following a gripping 3-3 draw against Portugal.

Champions in 2010 and among the favourites this year, Spain's ambitions were kept in check, almost single-handedly, by a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

The draw came just two days after Spain's campaign was thrown into disarray by the shock sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui, following an untimely announcement by Real Madrid that he would join the 13-time European champions after the tournament.

GROUP B IRAN SPAIN

Fernando Hierro, Spain's sporting director, is now at the helm. But barely a week into the tournament La Roja - expected to join Brazil, Germany and France in the latter stages - have endured more drama than they would have wanted or expected.

"It's a crucial match that will determine our World Cup destiny," said Isco.

"We want to score from the opening minute, even though that won't be easy.

"We will stick to the style that defines us as a team, but we have to pass the ball around a lot more and maintain possession.

"If we play quickly across the pitch, the chances will come. I hope we score quickly."

Iran kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Morocco, thanks to a late own goal by Aziz Bouhaddouz. Iran sit top of the pile as the only Group B team with a win. - AFP

PREDICTIONS

Spain to beat Iran 2-0

" Spain will tighten up at the back after conceding three goals against Portugal. They should win comfortably."

- National team manager Eric Ong

Spain to win 3-0

"Spain are a really strong side, with quality players in every department and, against Portugal, they were unlucky to concede the last free-kick."

- Young Lions defender Irfan Fandi

Spain to win 3-1

"Goal difference is going to be key, so expect Spain to go for goals.