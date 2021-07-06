Spain's Pablo Sarabia faces fitness battle

Spain are sweating over the fitness of Paris Saint-Germain forward Pablo Sarabia ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Sarabia came off at half-time during their quarter-final against Switzerland with a muscle strain and was replaced by RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who could continue to take his place against Italy.

Sarabia's absence will be a blow for Enrique, as he scored two goals and created two assists at the tournament.

The Spaniards were made to work in the knockout stages.

They needed extra-time to see off Croatia 5-3 in the round of 16, and were held 1-1 by Switzerland in the quarter-finals before prevailing 3-1 on penalties.

Spain have won only one of their five games at Euro 2020 in 90 minutes - a 5-0 victory over Slovakia in their final group game.

In contrast, Italy won all their group games, saw off Austria 2-1 in extra-time in the round of 16 before last week's 2-1 quarter-final win over world No. 1 Belgium.

But Roberto Mancini's men will be without impressive left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is facing six months on the sidelines after tearing his Achilles tendon against Belgium.

The 28-year-old will be undergoing surgery in Finland, reported La Gazetta dello Sport.