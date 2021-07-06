Football

Spain's Pablo Sarabia faces fitness battle

Spain&#039;s Pablo Sarabia faces fitness battle
Pablo Sarabia. PHOTO: AFP
Jul 06, 2021 06:00 am

Spain are sweating over the fitness of Paris Saint-Germain forward Pablo Sarabia ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Sarabia came off at half-time during their quarter-final against Switzerland with a muscle strain and was replaced by RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, who could continue to take his place against Italy.

Sarabia's absence will be a blow for Enrique, as he scored two goals and created two assists at the tournament.

The Spaniards were made to work in the knockout stages.

They needed extra-time to see off Croatia 5-3 in the round of 16, and were held 1-1 by Switzerland in the quarter-finals before prevailing 3-1 on penalties.

Spain have won only one of their five games at Euro 2020 in 90 minutes - a 5-0 victory over Slovakia in their final group game.

Spain set to suffer against Italy: Richard Buxton
Football

Spain set to suffer against Italy

Related Stories

Bukayo Saka fit to return for Denmark semi-final: Southgate

Italy have a first 16, not just a first XI: Michel Sablon

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho eyes a ‘home run’ with Italy

In contrast, Italy won all their group games, saw off Austria 2-1 in extra-time in the round of 16 before last week's 2-1 quarter-final win over world No. 1 Belgium.

But Roberto Mancini's men will be without impressive left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who is facing six months on the sidelines after tearing his Achilles tendon against Belgium.

The 28-year-old will be undergoing surgery in Finland, reported La Gazetta dello Sport.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football