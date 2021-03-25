Spain’s Pedri keen to show his pedigree

Barcelona's teenage midfielder Pedri is delighted with his maiden call-up to the Spain national squad, but played down comparisons with club legend Andres Iniesta.

The 18-year-old is one of the new faces in Luis Enrique's squad, who face Greece, Georgia and Kosovo in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers in Group B.

When asked about comparisons with Iniesta, he said: "I have to be Pedri," adding that it's an honour to be mentioned in the same breath as his predecessor.

The presence of clubmates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and his Spain Under-21 teammates in Enrique's squad has made it easier for Pedri to adapt to his first senior call-up.

"I like Luis Enrique's style of play a lot. I hope to learn and adapt well to contribute as much as possible," he added.

Enrique has decided who to pick as No. 1 goalkeeper - Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez, Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon or Manchester United's David de Gea - but declined to reveal his choice ahead of their clash with Greece in Granada tomorrow morning (Singapore time).